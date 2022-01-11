Seton Hall Prep hockey team falls to Bergen Catholic; JV squad wins Ice Vault Classic

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team dropped a 5-2 decision to Bergen Catholic at the Ice House in Hackensack in its only game last week to make its current record 7-5-1 on the season. The Crusaders had jumped out to a 4-0 lead when Seton Hall mounted a comeback. Freshman Matt Smith connected on assists by junior Rocco Mendoza and freshman Dylan Gibbs to make the score 4-1. Sophomore Daniel Kelly scored to make it 4-2 just :49 later on assists by sophomore Nicholas Schneider and senior Max Toomey. Bergen Catholic scored an empty-net goal with 1:28 left to make the final 5-2.

During the Christmas and New Year’s break, the Seton Hall Prep junior varsity ice hockey team won the Ice Vault Holiday Classic with a 4-0 record. They defeated Monsignor Farrell of Staten Island, N.Y., 4-1; Wayne 8-3; Bergen Catholic 3-1; and Morristown 9-0 behind junior Tucker Brady’s nine saves for the clean sheet.

The top scorers were sophomore Anthony DiPaolo, five goals, two assists; freshman Kaden Frei, two goals, four assists; junior Bauer Crooks, two goals, four assists; freshman Will Murray, three goals, one assist; junior Harrison Petrovcik, one goal, three assists; freshman James Delaney, one goal, three assists; sophomore Colin Aker, three goals; freshman Andrew Tralongo, two goals, one assist; sophomore Michael Cicalese Jr., two goals, one assist; and freshman Corbett Foster, three assists.

Following the tournament, head JV coach Matt Fitzgerald said, “Our team banded together and bounced back after starting the season with a 0-2-3 record. This would not have been possible without the commitment, competitiveness, and team chemistry that has grown tremendously since our season began. We had every one of our players showing what they can do, displaying mental fortitude, physical toughness, with quite a bit of pure skill.

“I am very proud of the boys and how they stepped up their play in all facets of the game.”