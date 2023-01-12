Seton Hall Prep hockey team goes 1-0-1 versus St. Joseph Regional in back-to-back games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-0-1 last week to raise its record to 4-5-1.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange, the Pirates hosted St. Joseph Regional, of Montvale. The Pirates defeated the Green Knights 7-2. Seton Hall opened the scoring with three goals in the first period. Junior Hudson Rocheville and sophomore Dylan Gibbs scored unassisted goals before senior Severyn Khomyak scored on an assist by sophomore Matt Smith.

In the second period Seton Hall scored three more goals to take a commanding 6-1 lead after two periods. Senior Rocco Mendoza scored two goals; Smith also scored. Two assists were credited to Khomyak, and one each to Smith and senior Bohn Ench. In the third period, after St. Joe’s scored, Rocheville scored to close out the scoring on assists by Mendoza and senior Owen Waivada. Senior Darren Keaveney had seven saves in goal. The Pirates outshot St. Joe’s 37-9.

On Sunday night, Jan. 8, the Pirates traveled to Sport-O-Rama in Monsey, N.Y., to take on St. Joe’s again. The hockey match ended in a 2-2 tie. The Pirates opened the scoring just :15 into the match, when junior Nicholas Schneider scored on assists by Khomyak and Gibbs. A little over three minutes later St. Joe’s tied the score. The score remained the same until the Green Knights took a 2-1 lead with 12:58 left in the third period. Schneider tied the score at 2-2 with 7:11 left, on assists by Rocheville and senior Sean Murphy. Keaveney had 12 saves; the Pirates outshot St. Joe’s 27-14.