Seton Hall Prep hockey team has high goals this season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team opens the 2022-23 season on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Ice Vault in Wayne against Don Bosco Prep.

The Pirates are a member of the Gordon Conference–National Division, along with St. Augustine Prep, Pope John XXIII, St. Joseph Montvale and St. Peter’s Prep. The Gordon Conference–American Division consists of Don Bosco Prep, Bergen Catholic, Delbarton, Gloucester Catholic, Christian Brothers Academy and Princeton Day School.

SHP head coach Mike Atkinson will be entering his eighth season leading the Pirates. His assistant coaches are Kevin Crane and Angelo Giambattista.

Recently, Atkinson discussed the upcoming season, listing last season’s stats. “This year we return a very solid group of hockey players. They include senior defensemen Owen Waivada, three goals, four assists, and Sean Murphy, six goals and one assist; and junior Hudson Rocheville, two goals, five assists. Forwards: senior Rocco Mendoza – seven goals, 12 assists; junior Nicholas Schneider, 11 goals, seven assists; junior Christopher McIntyre, five goals, five assists; sophomore Matt Smith, six goals, three assists; and sophomore Dylan Gibbs, eight goals, five assists.

“In goal will be senior Darren Keaveney, one shutout, 2.26 goals-against average. We also have some younger talent joining the group in freshmen forwards John Renzullo and Zachary Cumming, who are looking to make a statement. This team is built on speed and transition. We want to play fast, and we want to play hard. Our guys are committed to playing at a high pace for all three periods. Puck movement is going to be key. Our goal, as is every year, is to compete for a Gordon Cup and state tournament championship. We know we have a lot to prove and are looking forward to opening night.”

Here is the SHP schedule. Home games are at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Dec. 9: at Don Bosco Prep, 7 p.m.

Dec. 12: vs. St. Augustine Prep, 4 p.m.

Dec. 18: at Princeton Day School, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 19: vs. Pope John XXIII, 6 p.m.

Dec. 21: at Pope John XXIII, 6:50 p.m.

Dec. 27: at Morristown Beard, 8 p.m.

Dec. 28: Summit, at Ice Vault Classic, time to be determined.

Dec. 30: Ramapo, at Ice Vault Classic, time to be determined.

Jan. 4: vs. St. Joseph Montvale, 6 p.m.

Jan. 8: at St. Joseph Montvale, 8:15 p.m.

Jan. 9: at Christian Brothers Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 12: at Delbarton, 4 p.m.

Jan. 22: at St. Joseph Montvale, 5:55 p.m.

Jan. 23: vs. St. Peter’s Prep, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1: Don Bosco Prep, at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn., 6 p.m.

Feb. 2: at St. Augustine Prep, 3:05 p.m.

Feb. 6: vs. St. Joseph Montvale, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13: at Portledge School in Locust Valley, N.Y., 5:30 p.m.

