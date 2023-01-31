Seton Hall Prep hockey team tops St. Peter’s Prep

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its only game of the week, the Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team defeated St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City 7-1 on Monday, Jan. 23.

Sophomore Matt Smith scored a powerplay goal on a rebound with 8:37 left in the first period on assists by juniors Dhruv Thakare and Colin Aker.

After St. Peter’s tied the score at 1-1, the Pirates responded with four goals to take a 5-1 lead after two periods. Sophomore Dylan Gibbs scored an unassisted goal on a quick low shot from the left circle, then senior Marko Simcik scored on a wrap-around goal on an assist by senior Severyn Khomyak to make the score 2-1. Less than 3 minutes later senior Owen Waivada connected on a shot from the right circle on assists by Gibbs and junior Nicholas Schneider. The final goal of the period was scored by junior Christopher McIntyre on a 2-on-1 breakaway on assists by Schneider and senior Bohn Ench. In the third period, senior Max Downes scored on a pass in front from Schneider, and, with :24 left, Schneider scored on a slapshot from McIntyre and Gibbs. The Pirates outshot St. Peter’s 44-8.