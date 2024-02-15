Seton Hall Prep hoops defeats East Side

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 1-2 last week to drop its record to 9-12 on the season.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, the Pirates traveled to Mount St. Dominic Academy in Caldwell to take on Montclair Immaculate. The Lions defeated the Pirates, 73-64. Sophomore Daniel Beazer had a career-high of 21 points and 12 rebounds, while junior Dylan Guzzardo scored 13 points with four rebounds, five assists and three steals. Junior James Dunnemann II scored 10 points and senior Gino Romano scored 9 points with five assists.

Two days later, the Pirates hosted Newark East Side at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and defeated the Red Raiders, 70-38. Sophomore Alex Ante led the scoring with 13 points, while Romano scored 12 points, junior Brendan Mathey scored 9 points, senior Noah Roberts and Guzzardo each had 7 points.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, in the semifinal round of the 77th Essex County Tournament at Tarnoff gymnasium at West Orange High School, No. 2 seed St. Benedict’s defeated No. 6 seed Seton Hall Prep, 64-36. Romano scored 11 points, while Beazer scored 8 points with six rebounds. Guzzardo and sophomore Michael Klimas each scored 7 points.

