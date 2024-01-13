Seton Hall Prep hoops defeats West Side

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 1-1 last week to make their current record 3-5 on the season. 

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Pirates hosted West Side at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and defeated the Roughriders, 68-31. Junior Dylan Guzzardo led the Pirates with 11 points, while senior Gino Romano scored 10 points with three assists and three steals; and senior Lucas Ferandez scored 9 points.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, Seton Hall traveled to Roselle Catholic to participate in the 20th annual High School Hoopfest to Benefit The scholarship for Inner City Children. The Pirates lost to Hudson Catholic, 73-53. Romano scored 16 points with five assists, while sophomore Daniel Beazer also scored 16 points with five rebounds.

  

