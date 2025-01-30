Seton Hall Prep hoops gains No. 1 seed in 78th Essex County Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 78th Essex County Tournament boys basketball committee met on Monday night, Jan. 27, at Caldwell High School to seed the tournament and Seton Hall Prep received the top seed. The Pirates, seeking their 20th ECT title, will play the winner between No. 16 seed Columbia and No. 17 seed Orange on Saturday, Feb. 1.

This year, there is a new format. Teams seeded No. 1 to No. 24 will be in the ECT, while teams seeded No. 25 to No. 40 will be in the inaugural Essex County Invitational.

The Pirates improved to 12-3 overall and 5-0 in the Super Essex Conference–American Division on the season, defeating St. Benedict’s, 65-62, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium. The Pirates were led by junior Alex Ante, who scored 21 points with nine rebounds and three steals, while senior Dylan Guzzardo scored 15 points and sophomore Anthony Gonzalez scored 13 points with eight assists.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep