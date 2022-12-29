Seton Hall Prep hoops team improves to 4-0 mark

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season, winning two games last week.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pirates hosted Notre Dame High School from Fairfield, Conn., at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and defeated the Lancers 76-58. Senior guard Jackson Bleecker led the scoring for the Pirates with 16 points, while senior forward Shawn Lyght scored 14 points with seven assists, and senior guard Ethan Maynard had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Sophomore guard Jayden Harrington added 9 points on three 3-point field goals, while senior center Darrius Phillips had 8 points while pulling down 10 rebounds.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Pirates defeated visiting Arts High School 48-41. The Pirates were leading the Jaguars 35-34 late in the fourth quarter when they went on a 10-2 run to pull away 45-36 with 1:13 left. Bleecker led the run with 9 points and finished with 12 points. Maynard had 13 points with seven rebounds, and Phillips had 9 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.