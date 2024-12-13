Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team defeats Gloucester Catholic for first win

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team defeated Gloucester Catholic, 7-5, on Monday, Dec. 9, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange for its first win of the 2024-25 season.

Senior Matthew Smith had two goals and three assists, junior John Renzullo had two goals and two assists and sophomore Ryan Murray had one goal and four assists for the Pirates, who improved to 1-2. Senior Harrison Kloss had one goal and one assist, junior Sean Tolkacz scored one goal and senior goalie Luke Ench made 17 saves for SHP.

The Pirates opened the season against the top two teams in New Jersey.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Seton Hall lost a really tough game, 2-1, to St. Augustine at Codey Arena. Grady Reilly opened the scoring for the Hermits just :45 into the second period. Riley Capecci made it 2-0 when he scored with 3:03 left in the period.

Just :24 later, Renzullo cut it 2-1 with a shot from between the circles on assists by Smith and Murray.

St. Augustine outshot Seton Hall, 29-27. Ench had 27 saves.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the Pirates traveled to the Ice Vault in Wayne to take on Don Bosco Prep and lost to the Ironmen, 8-0, as Jack Kennedy scored four goals. Don Bosco outshot the Pirates, 39-28, as Ench had 23 saves in two periods and freshman Cayden Hoyler had eight saves as he played the third period.

The Pirates were scheduled to host St. Joseph (Montvale) on Wednesday, Dec. 11, after press time.

The following are upcoming games: Dec. 16: Pope John XIII (Sparta), 6 p.m. Dec. 18: at LaSalle College HS, 4:15 p.m.