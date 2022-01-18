Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team drops tough 2-1 game to LaSalle College High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team dropped two matches last week to fall to a 7-7-1 record on the season. On Monday, Jan. 10, Don Bosco defeated Seton Hall, 6-1, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. After Seton Hall fell behind 3-0, sophomore forward Daniel Kelly scored a goal on a breakaway with 5:32 left in the second period. The Ironmen outshot the Pirates 38-25. Senior Demetrios Koularmanis had 32 saves. On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Pirates traveled to Hatfield Ice World in Colmar, Pa., to take on LaSalle College High School and dropped a tough 2-1 decision to the Explorers. Seton Hall scored a power-play goal with 2:24 left in the first period to take a 1-0 lead. Junior defenseman Hudson Gorski scored on an assist by sophomore defenseman Dhruv Thakare. LaSalle scored a power-play goal and an even-strength goal in the second period to take a 2-1 lead after two periods. Junior Darren Keaveney had 27 saves for the Pirates.

The top scorers for the Pirates are sophomore Nicholas Schneider with 7 goals and three assists, sophomore Daniel Kelly with 6 goals and five assists, freshman Matt Smith with 5 goals and three assists, freshman Dylan Gibbs with 5 goals and four assists, Gorski with 4 goals and six assists, sophomore Christopher McIntyre with 4 goals and four assists, junior Rocco Mendoza with 3 goals and nine assists, and junior Will Underwood with 3 goals and two assists.