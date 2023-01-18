Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team drops two tough matches

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team dropped two tough matches last week to fall to 4-7-1 on the season.

On Monday, Jan. 9, the Pirates traveled to the Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township to take on Christian Brothers Academy. CBA won 5-2, but the Pirates put up a great fight. SHP opened the scoring with 10:38 left in the first period, when junior Nicholas Schneider scored on assists by junior Colin Aker and senior Owen Waivada. CBA scored two goals in the second period, before senior Rocco Mendoza scored with 5:53 left in the period on assists by junior Christopher McIntyre and Schneider. CBA took the lead for good in the third period, scoring three goals, including an empty-net goal.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Pirates traveled to SportsCare Arena in Randolph to take on Delbarton School. The Green Wave scored a goal in each of the first two periods before Schneider connected on a goal with 7:36 left in the third period making the score 2-1. Delbarton scored an empty-net goal with :35 left to make the final 3-1.