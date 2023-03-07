Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team falls in Non-Public state tourney to end season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team closed out its 2022-23 season with an 8-11-2 season. In the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public tournament, the Pirates dropped a 4-0 decision to St. Augustine Prep at Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell.

Senior goalie Darren Keaveney had 29 saves for Seton Hall.

The following are the Pirates’ top scorers this season: