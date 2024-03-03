Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team falls in overtime in state tourney, ends solid 12-9 season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team completed its 2023-24 season with a very tough 4-3 overtime loss to Pingry in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s ice hockey tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Sophomore Zachary Cumming opened the scoring for the Pirates just 1:39 into the game off of a scramble in front, on an assist by junior Aidan Kelleher. Sophomore John Renzullo extended the Pirate lead to 2-0 with a slap shot from the left circle just 1:10 later on an assist by senior Hudson Rocheville.

Pingry tied the score with two goals with 1:44 and 06:3 left in the period. In the second period, junior Kaden Frei scored on a high shot from the left circle with 9:43 left on assists by junior William Murray and senior Anthony DiPaolo to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead. Pingry tied the score at 3-3 as the horn sounded ending the second period. There was no scoring in the third period and Pingry won the game with 3:19 left in the overtime period. Seton Hall Prep outshot Pingry, 39-15. The Pirates had a final record of 12-9 in head coach Brian Monteverdi’s first year.

