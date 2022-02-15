Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team falls to CBA and Don Bosco Prep

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team had a couple of tough losses, to drop its record to 10-11-2 on the season. On Monday, Feb. 7, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange, the Pirates were defeated by Christian Brothers Academy, 4-2. Freshman Dylan Gibbs opened the scoring for Seton Hall in the game with 8:03 left in the first period on an assist by senior Louis David. CBA tied the score at 1-1 with a power-play goal less than two minutes later. In the second period, CBA took a 2-1 lead with 4:49 left. In the third period, CBA scored two goals in the first minute to extend its lead to 4-1. Sophomore Nicholas Schneider scored with 9:36 left, to cut the CBA lead to 4-2, on assists by juniors Hudson Gorski and Will Underwood. Seton Hall outshot CBA 31-24.

On Friday, Feb. 11, the Pirates traveled to the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne to take on Don Bosco Prep in the quarterfinal round of the 64th Gordon Cup ice hockey tournament. Don Bosco won 3-0, scoring two goals in the second period and an empty-net goal with 1:07 left in the third period. Seton Hall outshot DBP 26-24. Junior goalie Darren Keaveney made 21 saves on the night. Following the game, SHP head coach Mike Atkinson said, “The team did everything we asked of them except put the puck in the net. I was very proud of the way we played.”

The Pirates’ next game should be in the NJSIAA Non-Public state ice hockey tournament. It was scheduled to be seeded on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after press time, at the NJSIAA office in Robbinsville.

Among the top Pirate scorers are Schneider, 11 goals; sophomore Daniel Kelly, eight goals; junior Rocco Mendoza and freshman Dylan Gibbs, seven goals each; junior Sean Murphy, six goals; and Gorski, sophomore Christopher McIntyre and freshman Matt Smith, five goals each.

