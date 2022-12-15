Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team falls to Don Bosco Prep in season opener

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team lost its opening game of the 2022-23 season. It was a tough 3-1 decision to Don Bosco Prep at the Ice Vault in Wayne last Friday night, Dec. 9.

The Ironmen opened the scoring with a goal with 5:35 left in the first period. The score remained the same until just :30 into the third period, when Don Bosco increased their lead to 2-0. The Pirates cut the lead to 2-1 with 8:59 left when sophomore Andrew Tralongo connected on a powerplay goal on assists by junior Nicholas Schneider and sophomore Dylan Gibbs. Don Bosco increased its lead to 3-1 with 4:52 left. Senior Darren Keaveney had 38 saves for the Pirates, who themselves had 25 shots on goal.

There have been some schedule adjustments, now that the Ice Vault Classic has announced game times. Seton Hall Prep plays Summit on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 7:15 p.m. and Ramapo on Friday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. A game against St. Peter’s Prep has been added on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. at RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark.