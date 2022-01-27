Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team notches impressive wins

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 2-1 last week to raise its record to 9-8-1 on the season.

On Monday, Jan. 17, the Pirates traveled to Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell to take on Gloucester Catholic. The Pirates dropped a 5-1 decision to the Rams. The team was down 3-0 in the third period when sophomore Nicholas Schneider connected on a power-play goal with 13:41 left on assists by junior Will Underwood and junior Hudson Gorski. Senior Demetrios Koularmanis had 29 saves.

Two days later, Seton Hall Prep hosted St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City and defeated the Marauders, 6-1. In the first period, Schneider opened the scoring with a power-play goal on assists by Underwood and sophomore Daniel Kelly with 6:39 left. Sophomore Christopher McIntyre scored with :01 left on an assist by sophomore Hudson Rocheville.

In the second period, junior Sean Murphy scored with 12:22 left on assists by Gorski and Underwood before St. Peter’s Prep cut the Pirate lead to 3-1 with :21 left. In the third period, the Pirates scored three goals. Junior Severyn Khomyak scored off an assist by Kelly. Gorski scored a power-play goal on assists by junior Jack Laferriere and Khomyak. Murphy closed out the scoring with his second goal, on an assist by Schneider. Koularmanis had 18 saves.

On Friday, Jan. 21, the Pirates traveled to Princeton to take on Princeton Day School at Lisa McGraw Skating Rink. The Pirates won, 4-2. In the second period, with the Pirates trailing 1-0, junior Rocco Mendoza tied the score with 1:56 left on assists by senior Christian Robinson and junior Marko Simcik, and Murphy gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead just 48 seconds later on assists by Schneider and Underwood. In the third period, Kelly made it 3-1 on assists by McIntyre and Laferriere before Princeton Day cut the lead to 3-2 with 9:12 left. Murphy added his second goal of the game with 5:22 left, on assists by Schneider and Underwood. Junior Darren Keaveney made 18 saves.

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/Seton Hall Prep