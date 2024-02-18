Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team notches victories

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 2-1 last week to raise its record to 12-8 on the season.

On Monday, Feb. 5, the Pirates defeated Princeton Day School, 4-1, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. In the first period, just 1:29 into the period, freshman Ryan Murray scored with a snap-shot from the left circle on an assist by John Renzullo. Princeton Day tied the score at 1-1 in the second period. The Pirates scored three goals in the third period to close out the scoring. Junior Andrew Tralongo scored an unassisted goal, followed by senior Nicholas Schneider from Tralongo. Tralongo then scored an empty-net goal on assists by Schneider and junior Harrison Kloss. Junior Luke Ench had 19 saves in the game.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, the Pirates traveled to Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell and defeated Gloucester Catholic, 7-5. After falling behind, 4-1, with 10:35 left in the second period, Seton Hall scored six consecutive goals before Gloucester Catholic closed out the scoring with :07.5 left in the game. The goal-scorers were senior Hudson Rocheville (two), Tralongo (two), sophomore Zach Cumming, senior Dhruv Thakare and Schneider. The assists were junior Aidan Kelleher (two), Schneider, senior Christopher McIntyre (three), junior Matthew Smith and Tralongo. Sophomore goalie Vincenzo Distasio had 13 saves in his first varsity victory.

The next afternoon, the Pirates traveled back to Hollydell Ice Arena to take on St. Augustine in the semifinal round of the 66th Gordon Cup tournament. Seton Hall Prep lost a heartbreaker, 5-4, in overtime. Tralongo opened the scoring just :30 into the game on an assist by Rocheville. Schneider made it 2-0 just 2:41 later on a Rocheville assist. Murray made it 3-0 with 9:17 left on assists by McIntyre and Rocheville.

St. Augustine scored two goals in the second period to make the score 3-2 after two periods. The Hermits tied the score with 3:30 left and took a 4-3 lead with 1:59. The Pirates tied the score with 07.1 left when McIntyre scored an unassisted goal to send the game into overtime. St. Augustine won the game with 10:09 left in overtime.