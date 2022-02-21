Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team preps for state tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The No. 6 seed Seton Hall Prep Pirates, with a 10-11-2 record, will host the No. 11 seed Morristown-Beard Crimson, at 13-11-1,on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public state ice hockey Tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Seton Hall defeated the Crimson 4-3 on Jan. 27 at Mennen Arena when on a 2-on-1 opportunity, junior Rocco Mendoza set up freshman Dylan Gibbs with the game-winning goal with :08.6 left in the third period. Mendoza had tied the score at 3-3 with a goal with 1:25 left. Morristown-Beard is the 2022 Mennen Cup champions, defeating Morris Knolls-Hills 4-3 for their 15th Mennen Cup and third straight.

Photo Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP