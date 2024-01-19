Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team raises record to 6-4

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 6-4 on the season.

On Monday, Jan. 8, the Pirates dropped a 7-4 decision to Don Bosco Prep at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Trailing 1-0 in the first period, freshman Ryan Murray scored on assists by junior Matt Smith and sophomore John Renzullo with :52 left. Just 3:01 into the second period, junior William Murray gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead on assists by senior Anthony DiPaolo and senior Liam Sen.

In the third period, trailing 6-2, the Pirates made it 6-4 on goals by senior Nicholas Schneider on an assist by Smith and an unassisted goal by senior Hudson Rocheville. Don Bosco closed out the scoring with :36 left on an empty-net goal.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, the Pirates traveled to the Toyota Sportsplex in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., to take on Wyoming Seminary Prep School. The Pirates won, 4-3.

Trailing 1-0 in the first period, senior Christopher McIntyre tied the score with 5:05 left on assists by Schneider and junior Andrew Tralongo.

Trailing 2-1 in the second period, Schneider scored a short-handed goal on an assist by McIntyre with 5:28 left to tie the score at 2-2. Wyoming Seminary took a 3-2 on a power-play goal with 1:14 left. In the third period, Renzullo tied the score at 3-3 on a power-play goal just 1:39 into the period on assists by Ryan Murray and Smith. Ryan Murray gave the Pirates a 4-3 lead with 7:12 left on an assist by Smith and they held on for the victory.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep