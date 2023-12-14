Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team rallies, but falls short in season opener

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team dropped its opening match of the season, 5-2, to Bergen Catholic at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange on Monday, Dec. 11. This was head coach Brian Monteverdi’s first match behind the bench for the Pirates.

Trailing 2-0 in the first period, senior Nicholas Schneider scored on an assist by senior Christopher McIntyre with 5:41 left and Schneder tied the score at 2-2 with 6:28 left in the second period with a power-play goal on assists by junior Andrew Tralongo and sophomore John Renzullo.

Sophomore goalie Vincenzo Distasio had 16 saves and junior goalie Colin Burke had nine saves.

Dec. 14: at St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City), 4 p.m.

Dec. 18: vs. St. Joseph (Montvale), 6 p.m.

Dec. 20: at St. Augustine Prep, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 21: at Princeton Day School, 1 p.m.

Jan. 3: vs. Hun School, 6 p.m.

Jan. 4: at Bergen Catholic, 3 p.m.

Jan. 8: vs. Don Bosco Prep, 6 p.m.

Jan. 10: at Pope John XXIII (Sparta), 6:50 p.m.

Jan. 11: at Wyoming Seminary (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Jan. 15: vs. St. John Vianney, 6 p.m.

Jan. 17: vs. Delbarton, 6 p.m.

Jan. 22: vs. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City), 6 p.m.

Jan. 23: at St. Joseph (Montvale), 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 29: vs. Malvern Prep (Pa.), 6 p.m.

Feb. 1: Morristown Beard, at Sacred Heart University (Conn.), 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 5: vs. Princeton Day, 6 p.m.

Feb. 7: at Gloucester Catholic, 3:05 p.m.

Home games at Codey Arena