Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team rallies past Morristown–Beard

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 10-9-1 on the season. On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Pirates traveled to SportsCare Arena in Randolph to take on Delbarton. Seton Hall lost 3-0, as Delbarton scored in the last second of the second period and twice in the third period, including an empty-net goal wth :19 left. Senior Demetrios Koularmanis had 17 saves.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Pirates traveled to Mennen Sports Arena in Morris Township to take on Morristown–Beard.

In a wild game, Seton Hall came from behind in the last three minutes to win 4-3.

Sophomore Nicholas Schneider opened the scoring with his 10th goal of the season with 7:04 left in the first period on an assist by junior Sean Murphy. In the third period, junior Rocco Mendoza made it 2-0 with a power-play goal with 10:23 left on assists by junior Hudson Gorski and senior Max Toomey.

The Crimson came back with three goals to make it 3-2 with 3:17 left. With head coach Mike Atkinson pulling the goalie to make it 6-on-5, Mendoza scored an unassisted goal with 1:25 left to tie the score at 3-3.

After Mendoza’s tying goal, Morristown–Beard appeared primed to retake the lead in the final minute, as it had multiple opportunities on Seton Hall goalie junior Darren Keaveney.

Right after Keaveney made a save on the Crimson’s last opportunity, Mendoza forced a turnover at the blue line, creating a 2-on-1 opportunity. He slid the pass to freshman Dylan Gibbs in the slot, who converted to give Seton Hall Prep the lead with :08.3 left. Keaveney had 17 saves on the night.