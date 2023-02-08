Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team skates to 2-2 tie against St. Augustine

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 0-2-1 last week to drop its record to 6-10-2.

On Monday, Jan. 30, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange, the Pirates dropped a heartbreaker to Northern Highlands 3-2. The Pirates took a 1-0 lead with 5:00 left in the first period when sophomore William Murray scored on a deflection in front on assists by senior Owen Waivada and junior Hudson Rocheville. Northern Highlands tied the score at 1-1 :15 seconds later before the Pirates took a 2-1 lead with 3:25 left when junior Nicholas Schneider scored on an assist by junior Christopher McIntyre. In the third period, the Highlanders tied the score at 2-2 with 8:45 left and took a 3-2 lead with :53.5 seconds left. The Pirates outshot Northern Highlands 33-22.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Pirates traveled to Martire Family Arena on the campus of Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn. to take on Don Bosco Prep. Seton Hall dropped a 6-1 decision to the Ironmen. Junior Colin Aker scored the lone Pirate goal which was a powerplay goal on assists by senior Marko Simcik and junior Dhruv Thakare with 6:24 left in the third period.

The next afternoon, the Pirates traveled to Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell to take on St. Augustine. The Pirates and the Hermits battled to a 2-2 tie. In the second period, after St. Augustine scored early in the period, the Pirates tied the score at 1-1 when Waivada scored with 6:01 left on an assist by Rocheville. The Hermits retook the lead early in the third period before Schneider scored to tie the match with 1:36 left on assists by sophomore Matt Smith and Waivada.