Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team skates to 5-5 tie with Bergen Catholic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its only game of the week, the Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team battled Bergen Catholic to a 5-5 tie at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange to make its record 10-9-2 on the season.

Senior Max Toomey opened the scoring for the Pirates on an assist by sophomore Harrison Rocheville with 12:30 left in the first period. Sophomore Michael Agathis made the score 2-0 with 1:01 left, on assists by Rocheville and junior Rocco Mendoza. After Bergen Catholic made it 2-1 just :28 into the second period, sophomore Daniel Kelly made it 3-1 with a power-play goal on assists by sophomore Nicholas Schneider and Toomey with 11:54 left. Mendoza made it 4-1 just :18 later, on assists by freshman Dylan Gibbs and junior Jack Laferriere. Senior Kent Bishop scored on a breakaway on assists by juniors Severyn Khomyak and Marko Simcik with 9:09 left to increase the Pirate lead to 5-1. The Crusaders scored with 4:11 left to make it 5-2 after two periods. In the third period, Bergen Catholic scored three goals, including two power-play goals, to make the final 5-5.

The seeding for the 64th Gordon Cup Ice Hockey Tournament was scheduled to be set on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Richard J. Codey Arena, after press time. The championship game will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP