Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team skates to victories

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last week, the Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 2-0 to raise its record to 5-3 on the season.

On Wednesday Jan. 3, the Pirates hosted The Hun School at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange and defeated the Raiders, 7-4. Trailing 1-0 in the first period and on a power- play goal, senior Christopher McIntyre blasted a shot from between the circles to tie the score at 1-1 with 2:06 left on an assist by Andrew Tralongo.

In the second period, the Pirates scored four goals to Hun’s one to take a 5-2 lead heading into the third period. Senior Nicholas Schneider scored on assists by McIntyre and Tralongo to make it 2-1, and 1:22 later, freshman Ryan Murray scored to make it 3-1 on an assist by senior Colin Aker. Senior Hudson Rocheville made it 4-1 on assists by junior Kaden Frei and junior William Murray. Just 1:48 later, senior Dhruv Thakare made it 5-1 on Aker’s second assist of the match. Hun scored to close out the period to make it 5-2. Tralongo and sophomore John Renzullo scored in the third period and the Raiders also scored in the third to produce the final score.

The next afternoon, the Pirates traveled to the Ice House in Hackensack to take on Bergen Catholic. The Pirates defeated the Crusaders, 4-2, in come-from-behind fashion. Junior Matthew Smith opened the scoring with 7:07 left in the first period on assists by Renzullo and Ryan Murray. Bergen tied the score late in the first period and went ahead 2-1 with 5:15 left in the second period. The Pirates tied the score when Smith scored his second goal on assists by Rocheville and Ryan Murray with 3:46 left. Just 1:50 later, Schneider gave the Pirates a 3-2 lead on assists by Aker and Tralongo. McIntyre gave the Pirates an insurance goal just 1:43 into the third period on an assist by Schneider.