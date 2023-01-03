Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team splits two games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 2-5 on the season.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Pirates traveled to Mennen Sports Arena in Morris Township to take on Morristown Beard School. The Pirates had a 3-1 second-period lead before the Crimson scored three straight goals in the second and third periods to defeat Seton Hall 4-3. SHP was trailing 1-0 in the second period when senior Rocco Mendoza scored on assists by sophomore Dylan Gibbs and junior Nicholas Schneider with 5:00 left to tie the score at 1-1. Just 35 seconds later, sophomore Andrew Tralongo gave Seton Hall a 2-1 lead on assists by Mendoza and junior Hudson Rocheville. With 1:46 left in the period, Schneider scored on assists by Mendoza and senior Owen Waivada to give the Pirates a 3-1 lead. Morristown Beard scored with 1:05 left in the second period to cut the Pirate lead to 3-2. The Crimson tied the score at 3-3 just 39 seconds into the third period and took a 4-3 lead with 12:39 left. Seton Hall outshot Morristown Beard 66-20.

The next night, the Pirates traveled to the Ice Vault in Wayne to take on Summit in the Ice Vault Classic. The Pirates trailed 2-0 entering the second period, when they scored three goals to take a 3-2 lead. Tralongo scored a goal with 9:44 left, on assists by Waivada and sophomore Matthew Smith, to make it 2-1. Junior Christopher McIntyre tied the score at 2-2 with 3:55 left, on assists by Schneider and Gibbs. Just 20 seconds later the Pirates took a 3-2 lead, when junior Dhruv Thakare scored on assists by Tralongo and Mendoza. In the third period, the Pirates scored two powerplay goals for a 5-2 victory. Mendoza scored on assists by McIntyre and Schneider with 12:22 left, while McIntyre scored on an assist by Mendoza with 19 seconds remaining. The Pirates outshot Summit 44-30; sophomore goalie George Cote had 28 saves.