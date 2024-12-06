Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team starts season, led by key returnees

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team opened the 2024-25 season this week as the Pirates played St. Augustine on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange, after press time.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the Pirates will travel to the Ice Vault in Wayne to take on Don Bosco Prep in an 8:15 p.m. match.

SHP head coach Brian Monteverdi started his second season and he is assisted by Kevin Crane, Steve Ruggiero and goalie coach Gennaro Anzevino.

The Pirates went 12-9 last season as they had two, three-game winning streaks. Among the top returnees are sophomore Ryan Murray – 12 goals, seven assists; senior Andrew Tralongo – nine goals, 16 assists; senior Matthew Smith – eight goals, 11 assists; and junior John Renzullo – six goals, 10 assists. Senior goalie Luke Ench had a 2.49 goals-against average.

Besides playing against teams in the National Division and American Division of the Gordon Conference, the Pirates will face top teams from Pennsylvania, including LaSalle College High School, The Hill School, Malvern Prep and Holy Ghost Prep School. They will also travel to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut to face Fairfield Prep and either Notre Dame (Waterbury, Conn.) or Iona Prep (N.Y.) in the Sacred Heart University Tournament.