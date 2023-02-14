Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team topples Ridge; JV team wins Grasso Memorial title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team won its only game of the week to improve to 7-10-2.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Pirates traveled to the Bridgewater Sports Arena to take on Ridge and defeated the Red Devils 6-2. Sophomore Matt Smith opened the scoring 3:37 into the first period on an assist by senior Owen Waivada. After Ridge took a 2-1 lead later in the period, senior Max Downes scored to tie the match on an assist by senior Severyn Khomyak with 3:40 left. SHP took a 3-2 lead with 2:59 left on a goal by senior Rocco Mendoza on an assist by junior Dhruv Thakare.

In the second period, Smith scored on an assist by Mendoza goal to increase the Pirate lead to 4-2. In the third period, Waivada scored an unassisted goal and Smith completed his hat trick with 1:44 left on assists by Mendoza and junior Nicholas Schneider to make the final 6-2. Following the regular season, the Gordon Conference coaches met and selected the all-conference team. Waivada and Schneider were selected honorable mention.

The SHP JV ice hockey team captured the Anthony J. Grasso Memorial Westfield JV Jamboree with a 1-0-2 record. They defeated Ridge 2-0 behind goals by sophomores Ryan Dewland and Aidan Kelleher.

In the second round, the Pirates played to a 0-0 tie with Westfield, and in the third round, they played to a 1-1 tie with St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City as sophomore Matt Sieman scored the Pirates goal.

The championship game with Westfield ended in a 0-0 tie but Seton Hall captured the title winning the shootout 2-0 on goals by sophomores Jim Delaney and Tim Keaveney. Sophomore Luke Ench stood tall in goal in the game and shootout. Sophomore Jack Walsh was also steller in goal for the Pirates in the tournament.