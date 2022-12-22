Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team tops Princeton Day for its first victory

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 1-2 on the young season.

On Monday, Dec. 12, the Pirates hosted St. Augustine Prep at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange and lost 4-2. Senior Max Downes opened the scoring for the Pirates just 2:50 into the contest on an assist by Colin Aker for a 1-0 lead. The Hermits tied the score later in the first period, scored two goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead, and scored late in the third period to take a 4-1 lead until, with 1:46 left in the third period, SHP sophomore Matt Smith scored on an assist by junior Nicholas Schneider. Senior goalie Darren Keaveney had 28 saves for the Pirates.

On Sunday night, Dec. 18, the Pirates traveled to Lisa McGraw Skating Rink on the campus of Princeton Day School in Princeton. Seton Hall won 4-2 for their first victory of the season. Senior Severyn Khomyak opened the scoring with 3:38 left in the first period to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead on an assist by Schneider. After a scoreless second period, senior Rocco Mendoza scored to increase the Pirates lead to 2-0 on assists by junior Christopher McIntyre and senior Owen Waivada just :23 into the third period. Princeton Day scored just 2:33 later to cut the Seton Hall lead to 2-1. Sophomore Dylan Gibbs scored less than three minutes later for a 3-1 lead on an assist by Schneider. Princeton Day cut the lead to 3-2 with a shorthanded goal with 4:12 left until McIntyre extended the Pirates lead to 4-2 with 1:23 left on an assist by Mendoza. Sophomore George Cote had 14 saves in the victory.