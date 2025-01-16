Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team wins three games, moves to 8-4 on season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team won three matches to raise its season record to 8-4 on the season.

On Sunday night, Jan. 12, at American Dream in East Rutherford, senior Harrison Kloss scored on assists from senior Matthew Smith and sophomore Ryan Murray with 1:27 left in overtime to give the Pirates a 3-2 win over St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City).

In the first period, sophomore Christian Jaworski scored on assists from Kloss and senior Tim Keaveney with 9:36 left and sophomore Owen McCree made it 2-0 on an assist from Daniel Bevington with 7:23 left. St. Peter’s Prep scored to tie it at 2-2 on goals in the second and third periods. Freshman goalie Cayden Hoyler had 16 saves.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, Seton Hall traveled to Ice Land Skating Center in Hamilton Township to take on The Hun School and defeated them, 3-1. In the third period, the Pirates opened the scoring, when Smith scored on assists by senior Andrew Tralongo and junior Ryan Tolkacz.

After Hun tied the score less than three minutes later, freshman Connor Jewell broke the tie on assists by sophomores Dylan Messler and Ben Winston with 5:57 left, and Smith added an insurance goal :33 seconds later on assists by Tralongo and McCree. Senior goalie Luke Ench had 25 saves.

On Wednesday, the Pirates travelled to Skylands Ice World in Stockholm to face Pope John XXIII (Sparta) and defeated the Lions 6-2.

Hoyler had 18 saves and the Pirates opened the scoring with two goals in the first period. Smith scored just 1:51 into the match on an assist by Tralongo and Murray scored with 1:55 left on an assist by Smith. In the second period, Murray made it 3-0 on assists by Kloss and Tralongo and McCree made it 4-0 on assists by Tolkacz and Tralongo. Pope John scored two goals later in the period to cut the Pirate lead to 4-2. Jewell made it 5-2 with :19 remaining in the period

on assists by Mesler and junior John Renzullo.

In the third period, Renzullo closed out the scoring on an assist by freshman Carter McLaughlin.

The following are upcoming SHP games:

Jan. 16: at Malvern Prep (Pa.), 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 20: St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City), 6 p.m., at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Jan. 21: at St. Joseph (Montvale),

7:30 p.m.