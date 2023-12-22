Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team wins two straight, moves to 2-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Following its opening-day loss to Bergen Catholic, 5-2, on Dec. 11, the Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team has won two straight to raise its record to 2-1.

On Dec. 13, Seton Hall defeated Pope John 4-2 on Military Appreciation Night. C. Quentin Foley, a 1984 Prep graduate and a retired United States Army lieutenant colonel, had the honor of dropping the opening puck before the game.

Pope John jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Pirates answered with four goals for the victory. Freshman Ryan Murray cut the Lions’ lead to 2-1 with 9:19 left in the second period off a scramble in front on assists by sophomore John Renzullo and junior Matt Smith. Junior Andrew Tralongo tied the score with a slap shot from the middle on an assist by senior Christopher McIntyre with 6:31 left.

In the third period, senior Hudson Rochevillle gave the Pirates a 3-2 lead on a high shot from the left circle with 9:57 left on assists by senior John Ryan and McIntyre. Just :40 later, Smith extended the Pirates lead to 4-2 on assists by Tralongo and senior Nicholas Schneider. Junior goalie Colin Burke had 17 saves in the victory.

The next afternoon, the Pirates traveled to the Barnabus Hockey House in Newark to take on St. Peter’s Prep. Seton Hall Prep won 6-1.

In the first period, Murray opened the scoring with 8:16 left on an unassisted goal. In the second period, Schneider had a hat trick and Murray scored his second goal of the afternoon to extend the Pirate lead to 5-1.

In the final period, Smith closed out the scoring with an unassisted goal. McIntyre and Tralongo each had two assists, and Rocheville and Smith each had one assist. Burke had 10 saves.

