Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field team excels at meets

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field team had two meets last week.

On Monday, Dec. 18, the Pirates traveled to Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island, N.Y., to participate in the Shore Track Coaches Association Open No. 1. Here are their top performances:

55-meter dash – freshman Cadel Barilford-Stockling – sixth place, 6.79 seconds.

400-meter run – senior Brandon Williams – first place, 50.93.

Distance medley relay – sixth place, 12 minutes, 02.66 seconds.

High Jump – senior Olivetan Millien – second place, 5 feet, 8 inches.

High Jump – junior Malcolm McCloud – fifth place, 5-7

Long Jump – junior Alex Pilipski – third place, 19-5.

Triple Jump – senior Ryan Go – fourth place, 37-9; junior Malcolm McCloud – fifth place, 37-8.75.

Pole Vault – junior Matthew Oess – fourth place, 11-0.

Shot Put – senior Tyler Dunn – second place, 49-10.25; senior Brandon Dunn – third place, 45-2.50.

On Friday, Dec. 22, the Pirates returned to Ocean Breeze to take part in the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships. They finished in sixth place with 32.5 points. Their top performances were the following: