Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field team finishes second at Essex County Relay meet

The Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field last week traveled to the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, New York, to participate in the Essex County Relays. The Pirates finished in second place with 43 points.

The following are their finishers:

The 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 3 minutes, 28.59 seconds.

In the high jump, senior Malcolm McCloud took first place at 6 feet, 2 inches; and senior Alex Pilipski took second place, also at 6-2.

In the shot put, senior Marcellus McCloud took first place at 43-3.25 inches and senior Nehemiah Tynes took fourth place at 41-1.25.

The 55-meter shuttle hurdle relay team took third place in 32.47 seconds.

The distance medley relay team took fourth place in 11:19.79.

The 4×200-meter relay team took fifth place in 1:33.58.

The Pirates then traveled to the Nike Track and Field Center at the Armory in New York City on Saturday, Feb. 8, to participate in the boys 4×400-meter Private School Relay. They finished in fifth place in 3:27.82. The team consisted of junior Sean Torres, sophomore Cadel Bariford-Stockling, junior Sebastian Studzinski and sophomore Lindwood Nelson.