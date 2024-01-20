Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field team posts good efforts at Non-Public ‘A’ Relays

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field team traveled to The Bubble–Bennett Indoor Complex in Toms River to participate in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” Relays. The Pirates finished in sixth place with 25 points. The top SHP finishers were:

Shot put: senior Tyler Dunn: first place, 51 feet, 9 inches.

Pole vault: junior Matthew Oess: third place: 11-6.01; junior Nick Reina: sixth place, 9-6.

High jump: junior Malcolm McCloud: fifth place, 5 feet, 8 inches; junior Alex Pilipski: sixth place, 5-8.

4×55-meter shuttle hurdle relay: sixth place, 34.69 seconds.

4×200-meter relay: sixth place, 1 minute, 37.21 seconds.

Sprint medley relay: sixth place, 3:54.45.