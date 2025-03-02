Seton Hall Prep indoor track athletes enjoy good efforts at Non-Public ‘A’ meet

WEST ORANGE/TOMS RIVER, NJ —The Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field team competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” Championships at the Rothman Orthopaedics Sports Complex – “The Bubble” in Toms River on Friday, Feb. 21.

The following are the Pirates’ top finishers:

Senior Malcolm McCloud took third place at 6 feet, and senior Alex Pilipski took fifth place at 5 feet, 8 inches in the high jump. Senior Nick Reina took sixth place in the pole vault at 9-6.

McCloud ran 8.02 seconds in the 55-meter dash. Junior Sebastian Studzinski ran 52.54 in the 400-meter dash.

The Pirates were scheduled to compete in the Super Essex Conference Championships on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Ocean Breeze Facility on Staten Island, New York. This meet was postponed earlier this season.