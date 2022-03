WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field athletes traveled to the John Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex to compete in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions in Toms River on Saturday, March 5.

Junior Nicholas Devita finished in eighth place in the 400-meter dash in 51.26. Junior Ryan Matulonis placed 10th in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.88. Junior Xavier Donaldson finished in 12th place in the 55-meter dash in 6.64.