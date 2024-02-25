Seton Hall Prep indoor track standout Dunn wins shot put title at Non-Public ‘A’ state championships

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep senior Tyler Dunn won the shot put title at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” indoor track and field state championships at the John Bennett Athletic Sports Bubble in Toms River on Friday, Feb. 16.
Dunn threw 57 feet, 0.75 inch.
The following are the other SHP athletes’ results at the meet:
- 55-meter dash, preliminaries: freshman Cadel Barilford-Stockling, 13th place, 6.83 seconds; junior Maximus Figueroa, 19th place, 7.00.
- 400-meter dash: senior Brandon Williams, third place, 51.45; freshman Lindwood Nelson, 27th place, 56.53.
- 800-meter run: senior Jordan Dones, 19th place, 2 minutes, 12.10 seconds; sophomore Preston Townsend, 28th place, 2:19.25.
- 1,600-meter run: sophomore Andrew Burkitt, 15th place, 4:53.20; sophomore Ronan Carter, 23rd place, 5:08.92.
- 3,200-meter run: Burkitt, 14th place, 10:44.76; Carter, 17th place, 11:03.65.
- 55-meter dash, preliminaries: senior Alex Pilipski, 17th place, 8.83; senior Malcolm McCloud, 18th place, 8.85; senior Nathaniel Denniger, 19th place, 19:10.
- 4×400-meter relay: seventh place, 3:39.34.
- High jump: McCloud, fourth place, 5 feet, 10 inches; Pilipski, fourth place, 5-10.
- Pole vault: junior Matthew Oess, fifth place, 11-6; junior Nick Reinna, 10th place, 9-6.
- Shot put: senior Brandon Dunn, ninth place, 42-5.25; senior Marcellus McCloud, 21st place, 37-6.5.