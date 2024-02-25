Seton Hall Prep indoor track standout Dunn wins shot put title at Non-Public ‘A’ state championships

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep senior Tyler Dunn won the shot put title at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” indoor track and field state championships at the John Bennett Athletic Sports Bubble in Toms River on Friday, Feb. 16.

Dunn threw 57 feet, 0.75 inch.

The following are the other SHP athletes’ results at the meet: