Seton Hall Prep indoor track team begins season with fine results

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last week, the Seton Hall Prep track and field team opened its winter season, participating in two meets.

On Dec. 11, they traveled to the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island to compete in the Ridge HS Winter Invitational.

Here are the top SHP results:

4×55-meter shuttle relay: fourth place: junior Malcolm McCloud, junior Alex Pilipski, senior Nate Denninger and junior Nick Reina: 39.19 seconds.

Triple jump: senior Olivetan Millien, fifth place, 39 feet, 05 inches.

Pole vault: junior Matthew Oess, second place, 11-6.

Shot put: senior Tyler Dunn, first place, 52-5.25; senior Brandon Dunn, third place, 44-9.75.

On Dec. 16, the Pirates traveled to Drew University in Madison to compete in the Wayne Gardiner Holiday Relays.

Here are the top SHP results: