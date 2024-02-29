Seton Hall Prep indoor track team excels at NJISAA meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field team traveled to “The Bubble” in Toms River to participate in the New Jersey Independent Schools Athletic Assocation’s Indoor Track and Field Championships. The Pirates finished in third place with 49.75 points. The top SHP place-winners were:

55-meter dash: fourth place, freshman Cadel Barilford-Stockling, 6.92 seconds.

3,200-meter run: fourth place, sophomore Andrew Burkitt, 10 minutes, 31.87 seconds.

4×400-meter relay: third place, senior Jonah Solages, freshman Linwood Nelson, sophomore Sean Torres and Barilford-Stockling, 3:44.64.

High jump: third place, senior Olivetan Millien, 5 feet, 6 inches; third place, junior Malcolm McCloud, 5-6; third place, junior Alex Pilipski, 5-6.

Pole vault: third place, junior Matthew Oess, 11-6.

Shot put: first place, senior Tyler Dunn, 55-0.75; third place, senior Brandon Dunn, 50-3.50.