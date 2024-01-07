Seton Hall Prep indoor track team excels in meet in Staten Island

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday afternoon, Dec. 29, the Seton Hall Prep track and field team traveled to the Ocean Breeze Track & Field Facility in Staten Island, N.Y., to participate in the New Jersey Catholic Track Conference Winter Relays.
The Pirates finished in fifth place with 28 points. Their top finishers were:
- 4×400-meter relay: fifth place: freshman Cadel Barilford-Stockling, senior Brandon Williams, junior Alex Pilipski and senior Jordan Dones, 3 minutes, 36.46 seconds.
- Triple Jump: third place: senior Olivetan Millien, 38 feet, 8.5 inches.
- Pole Vault: third place: junior Matthew Oess, 11-6.
- Shot Put: second place: senior Tyler Dunn, 54-3.5.