Seton Hall Prep indoor track team gives good efforts at season opener

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Track Coaches Association hosted the Season Opener Invitational meet at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, N.Y.

The following are Seton Hall’s top performances:

  • 55-meter dash: senior Darren Burton II, sixth place, 6.76 seconds.
  • 200-meter dash: senior Evan Ravalli, fifth place, 24.59.
  • 55-meter hurdles: senior Ryan Matulonis, second place, 7.92.
  • High jump: Burton, second place, 5 feet, 9 inches.
  • High jump: sophomore Malcolm McCloud, fifth place, 5-6.
  • Shot put: senior Leo Avigliano, fourth place, 42-11.
  • Novice shot put: junior Brandon Dunn, fourth place, 37-7.

  

