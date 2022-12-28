Seton Hall Prep indoor track team gives good efforts at season opener

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Track Coaches Association hosted the Season Opener Invitational meet at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, N.Y.
The following are Seton Hall’s top performances:
- 55-meter dash: senior Darren Burton II, sixth place, 6.76 seconds.
- 200-meter dash: senior Evan Ravalli, fifth place, 24.59.
- 55-meter hurdles: senior Ryan Matulonis, second place, 7.92.
- High jump: Burton, second place, 5 feet, 9 inches.
- High jump: sophomore Malcolm McCloud, fifth place, 5-6.
- Shot put: senior Leo Avigliano, fourth place, 42-11.
- Novice shot put: junior Brandon Dunn, fourth place, 37-7.