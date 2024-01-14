Seton Hall Prep indoor track team posts fine results

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team had a couple of meets last week.

At the Warrior Shot Put Meet No. 1, senior Tyler Dunn finished in first place with a throw of 53 feet, 00.25 inch, while his brother, Brandon Dunn, finished in second place with a throw of 45-5.25.

At Drew University at the Christa Racine Invitational, the Pirates 4×400-meter relay and the sprint medley teams both won their events. The same quartet ran in both events. 3:44.94 was the time in the 4 x400 relay and 3:58.54 was the time in the sprint medley. The runners were seniors Brandon Williams, Landon Jordan and Jordan Dones and freshman Cadel Barilford-Stockling.

In the high jump, junior Alex Pilipski finished in fourth place with a jump of 5-8. In the 55-meter dash, Barilford-Stockling ran in fourth place with a time of 6.93.

In the shot put, Tyler Dunn finished in second place with a throw of 51-8, while Brandon Dunn finished in third place with a throw of 44-11.5.