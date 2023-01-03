Seton Hall Prep indoor track team wins SEC–American Division meet title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team performed very well in two recent meets.
The first was the Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational, which was held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Armory Track in New York City.
The following is a list of the top Seton Hall Prep performances.
- 300-meter dash: senior Xavier Donaldson, first place, 34.72 seconds.
- 500-meter dash: senior Nick DeVita; third place; 1 minute, 6.18 seconds.
- 500-meter dash: senior Ryan Matulonis, fourth place, 1:07.13.
- 55-meter hurdles: Matulonis, fifth place, 7:83.
- 4×400 meter relay: Donaldson, Matulonis, DeVita, senior Russell Webb, first place, 3:27.26.
On Friday, Dec. 23, the Pirates traveled to the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., to participate in the Super Essex Conference championships. The Pirates captured the American Division title, scoring 106 points.
The following is a list of the top Pirate performances.
- 55-meter hurdles: Matulonis, first place, 7.95.
- 55-meter dash: senior Darren Burton II, fourth place, 6.72.
- 1,600-meter run: DeVita, first place, 4:52.25.
- 1,600-meter run: senior TJ Sparno, second place, 4:52.99.
- 1,600-meter run: Webb, third place, 4:55.22.
- 400-meter run: Donaldson, first place, 49.05; this is the No. 1 New Jersey time this season.
- 800-meter run: DeVita, first place, 2:10.91.
- 800-meter run: Webb, second place, 2:10.97.
- 800-meter run: junior Brandon Williams, fourth place, 2:13.27.
- Shot put: senior Leo Avigliano, first place, 45 feet, 11 ¾ inches.
- Shot put: junior Tyler Dunn, second place, 45-11.
- Pole vault: sophomore Matthew Oess, first place, 9-6.
- High jump: senior Stephen Niamke, second place, 6-0.
- High jump: Burton, fourth place, 5-8.