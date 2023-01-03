Seton Hall Prep indoor track team wins SEC–American Division meet title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team performed very well in two recent meets.

The first was the Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational, which was held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Armory Track in New York City.

The following is a list of the top Seton Hall Prep performances.

300-meter dash: senior Xavier Donaldson, first place, 34.72 seconds.

500-meter dash: senior Nick DeVita; third place; 1 minute, 6.18 seconds.

500-meter dash: senior Ryan Matulonis, fourth place, 1:07.13.

55-meter hurdles: Matulonis, fifth place, 7:83.

4×400 meter relay: Donaldson, Matulonis, DeVita, senior Russell Webb, first place, 3:27.26.

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Pirates traveled to the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., to participate in the Super Essex Conference championships. The Pirates captured the American Division title, scoring 106 points.

The following is a list of the top Pirate performances.