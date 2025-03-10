Seton Hall Prep indoor track team wins SEC–American Division title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field team completed its season with three events last week.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the Pirates won the American Division of the Super Essex Conference Indoor Championships with 75 points at Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, New York.

The following are their medalists:

Sophomore Cadel Bariford-Stockling took third place in the 55-meter dash in 6.73 seconds.

In the 3,200-meter run, sophomore Charlie Grube took third place in 10 minutes, 19.56 seconds; and junior Andrew Burkitt took fourth place in 10:21.17.

The 4×400-meter relay team team of Bariford-Stockling and juniors Sean Torres, Logan Barnett and Sebastian Studzinski took first place in 3:29.79.

In the high jump, senior Alex Pilipski took first place at 6 feet and senior Malcolm McCloud took third place at 5 feet, 10 inches.

In the pole vault, senior Nick Reina took second place at 10-6; sophomore Colin Rodgers took third place at 9-6; and freshman Nathaniel Chen took fifth place at 8-6.

In the shot put, senior Nehemiah Tynes took first place at 46-2.25 and senior Marcellus McCloud took second place at 44-7.75.

On Saturday, March 1, the Pirates traveled back to Ocean Breeze to participate in the Ocean Breeze Elite Invitational.

Pilipski took fourth place in the high jump at 6-0 and he took fifth place in the long jump at 20.03.25.

The distance medley relay team of juniors Nick Cirelli, Logan Barnett, Michael Duff and Tommy Basinger took second place in 11:11.06.

On Sunday, March 2, at Ocean Breeze, Malcolm McCloud took seventh place in the high jump at 6-2 at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions.