Seton Hall Prep indoor track team finishes second at Essex County meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field team traveled to the Ocean Breeze Track & Field Facility on Staten Island, New York, to participate in the Essex County Athletic Directors Association’s Individual Championships. They finished in second place to Livingston, 59.5 to 58.

The following are the SHP top performers:

In the high jump, senior Alex Pilipski took first place at 6 feet and senior Malcolm McCloud took third place, also at 6 feet.

In the shot put, senior Marcellus McCloud took first place at 45 feet, 6 inches; and senior Nehemiah Tynes took second place at 44-9.

Malcolm McCloud took second place in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.68 seconds.

In the pole vault, senior Nick Reinna took second place at 10-0 and junior Colin Rodgers took fourth place at 9-6.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 3 minutes, 29.09 seconds.

Also last week, SHP competed in the New Jersey Conference Clash at the Ocean Breeze Track & Field Facility on Staten Island, New York.

In the 55-meter hurdles, Malcolm McCloud took first place in 8.10 seconds and Pilipski took second place in 8.34.

In the long jump, Pilipski took first place at 19 feet, 2.75 seconds, and Malcolm McCloud took fifth place at 18-11.5.

In the shot put, Marcellus McCloud took first place at 42-2.275 and Tynes took second place at 41-4.75.

In the 55-meter dash, sophomore Cadel Barilford-Stockling took second place in 6.71 and junior Sebastian Studzinski took fourth place in 6.91.

In the 200-meter dash, Stockling took second place in 23.48 and sophomore Linwood Nelson took third place in 23.70.

Reinna took third place in the triple jump at 38-5.5.

In the 800-meter run, junior Andrew Burkitt took fourth place in 2 minutes, 09.88 seconds, and junior Nicolas Cirelli took fifth place in 2:10.03.