Seton Hall Prep lacrosse coach Ross Turco steps down after five stellar seasons

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep announced the resignation of head lacrosse coach Ross Turco, who has decided to step down due to the increasing growth of his family business.

Turco assumed the role of head coach ahead of the 2020 season, and his impressive tenure included a 66-16 overall record, four Essex County Tournament titles, four Super Essex Conference–American Division titles, two Fitch-Pitt Conference titles and Non-Public A finals appearances in 2023 and 2024.

While leading the Pirates, he helped produce more than 54 NCAA college lacrosse players, including 36 at the Division I level.

In a letter informing The Prep of his resignation, Coach Turco said, “I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have been a part of the Seton Hall Prep community. The faculty and staff, guided by President Msgr. Michael E. Kelly (Class of 1957), have cultivated an exceptional environment for the education of young men. The growth of my family business has reached a point where I must step down from my role as head lacrosse coach at The Prep. Working with the lacrosse team over the past five years has been immensely fulfilling. Witnessing the dedication and development of our student-athletes, who are committed to leadership, has been an honor. My deepest gratitude extends to the administration, fellow coaches, parents and, most importantly, the players. I am profoundly grateful to our headmaster, Michael G. Gallo (Class of 1979) and our director of athletics, Larry Baggitt, for entrusting me with the opportunity to coach such dynamic and talented young men. I am confident they will select the ideal candidate to lead this program into the future.”

“We are grateful for the dedication and commitment coach Turco has shown to our student-athletes and program during his time leading SHP lacrosse,” said Baggitt. “Ross is a man of class and integrity, and we wish him nothing but success with his future endeavors.”

“Coach Turco is incredibly accomplished and respected in the lacrosse community and we are fortunate for the years he served as head coach at Seton Hall Prep,” said Gallo. “We respect his decision to focus on the growth of his family business, and are proud of what he and the team accomplished at the helm of our lacrosse program.”

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately, with the aim to continue building on the strong foundation and positive momentum the program has generated. Further announcements will be made as the selection process progresses.