Seton Hall Prep lacrosse players earn several accolades

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team awaited its opponent in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” lacrosse tournament between Bergen Catholic and Christian Brothers Academy. The date and time of the game will be announced later in the week. Several postseason teams have been announced.

All–NJILL–Fitch/Pitt Division

Seton Hall Prep –

division champion

SHP honorees

First team:

Attack – senior Matthew Pepe

Midfield – junior Tyler Juhlin

Defense – senior Shawn Lyght

Defense – senior Liam Oakes

Goalie – junior Adam Angel

Second team:

Midfield – senior Brody Davis

Honorable mention:

Attack – junior Christian Schweiger

All–Super Essex Conference–American Division

Seton Hall Prep – division champion

First team:

Attack – senior Matthew Pepe

Midfield – junior Tyler Juhlin

Midfield – senior Brody Davis

Defense – senior Shawn Lyght

Defense – senior Liam Oakes

Second team:

Attack – junior Christian Schweiger

Midfield – junior Luke Knezovic

Goalie – junior Adam Angel

At Large – sophomore Nolan Sabel

At Large – junior Patrick Quinn

Honorable mention:

Attack – junior Brad Schuster