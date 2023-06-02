Seton Hall Prep lacrosse players earn several accolades

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team awaited its opponent in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” lacrosse tournament between Bergen Catholic and Christian Brothers Academy. The date and time of the game will be announced later in the week. Several postseason teams have been announced.
All–NJILL–Fitch/Pitt Division
Seton Hall Prep –
division champion
SHP honorees
First team:
Attack – senior Matthew Pepe
Midfield – junior Tyler Juhlin
Defense – senior Shawn Lyght
Defense – senior Liam Oakes
Goalie – junior Adam Angel
Second team:
Midfield – senior Brody Davis
Honorable mention:
Attack – junior Christian Schweiger
All–Super Essex Conference–American Division
Seton Hall Prep – division champion
First team:
Attack – senior Matthew Pepe
Midfield – junior Tyler Juhlin
Midfield – senior Brody Davis
Defense – senior Shawn Lyght
Defense – senior Liam Oakes
Second team:
Attack – junior Christian Schweiger
Midfield – junior Luke Knezovic
Goalie – junior Adam Angel
At Large – sophomore Nolan Sabel
At Large – junior Patrick Quinn
Honorable mention:
Attack – junior Brad Schuster