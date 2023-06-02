Seton Hall Prep lacrosse players earn several accolades

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team awaited its opponent in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” lacrosse tournament between Bergen Catholic and Christian Brothers Academy. The date and time of the game will be announced later in the week. Several postseason teams have been announced.

All–NJILL–Fitch/Pitt Division

Seton Hall Prep – 

division champion

SHP honorees

First team: 

Attack – senior Matthew Pepe

Midfield – junior Tyler Juhlin                

Defense – senior Shawn Lyght 

Defense – senior Liam Oakes 

Goalie – junior Adam Angel 

Second team: 

Midfield – senior Brody Davis 

Honorable mention: 

Attack – junior Christian Schweiger 

All–Super Essex Conference–American Division

Seton Hall Prep – division champion

First team: 

Attack – senior Matthew Pepe 

Midfield – junior Tyler Juhlin 

Midfield – senior Brody Davis 

Defense – senior Shawn Lyght 

Defense – senior Liam Oakes 

Second team: 

Attack – junior Christian Schweiger 

Midfield – junior Luke Knezovic

Goalie – junior Adam Angel 

At Large – sophomore Nolan Sabel 

At Large – junior Patrick Quinn 

Honorable mention:   

Attack – junior Brad Schuster      

 

