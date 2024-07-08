Seton Hall Prep lacrosse players receive honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team finished another great season, going 15-7. The Pirates captured the Essex County Tournament title and the Super Essex Conference–American Division title and finished runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” state tournament, dropping a 13-8 decision to Don Bosco Prep in the final.
The following are honors by their players:
Star-Ledger All-State All-Groups
Second Team
- Senior attack Tyler Juhlin.
- Senior midfielder Christian Schweiger.
Third Team
- Junior defender Michael Clifford.
Star-Ledger All-State Non-Public Group
First Team
- Juhlin.
- Schweiger.
- Clifford,
Third Team
- Junior attack Nolan Sabel.
- Senior midfielder Luke Knezovic.