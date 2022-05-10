Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to ECT final

WEST ORANGE, NJ — This past week, the top-seeded Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team increased its record to 11-2 and seven victories in a row when it defeated Glen Ridge, 12-1, and Montclair, 14-4, in the Essex County Tournament to reach the finals for the 16th time and 11th consecutive year.

The Pirates were scheduled to face second-seeded West Essex in the final on Tuesday, May 10, at West Essex. West Essex originally was picked to be the site of the final.

Against Glen Ridge, senior Max Racich led the scoring with three goals and two assists, while senior Matt Wrede scored two goals and had two assists, and senior Quinn Spillett scored two goals and had one assist. Sophomore Christian Schweiger, junior Matthew Pepe, and seniors JP Meyo, Billy Black, and James Bailey all scored one goal. Senior Will Giarrusso won 7-of-8 faceoffs, while sophomore Luigi Pantano won 5-of-8 faceoffs. Senior goalie John “Jaz” Zanelli had seven saves, while junior goalie Ryan Conroy had two saves.

Against Montclair, Schweiger scored four goals with one assist, while juniors Elijah Rippey and Jordan Lugo each scored two goals. Spillett, Meyo, Racich, Giarrusso, Wrede, and Bailey each scored one goal. Giarrusso won 10-of-11 faceoffs, while Pantano won 7-of-10 faceoffs. Zanelli had five saves, Conroy had one save, and senior Jake Small had one save.

Preparing for the final, head coach Ross Turco said, “The Essex County Tournament is a great opportunity to compete against some really good teams, and we know West Essex is both talented and well coached. We don’t take anything for granted, and we look at the ECT final as another test for our program. Our team has put forth a phenomenal effort this season, and we have had great leadership from our seniors.”

Assistant coach Anthony Terranova, who is in charge of the offense, added, “Our offense has created some great opportunities and high-level stats. Fortunately, we have a number of guys who contribute in that area as well.”