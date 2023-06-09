Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to Non-Public Group ‘A’ semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Despite not playing for two weeks, the top-seeded Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team jumped out to a 6-1 lead after the first quarter and defeated No. 9 seed Christian Brothers Academy 17-6 in the quarterfinal round of the Non-Public Group “A” state tournament at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.

The Pirates were scheduled to face No. 5 seed St. Augustine Prep on Tuesday, June 6, in the semifinal round, after press time. The Hermits defeated Pingry 7-4 in their quarterfinal matchup.

Senior Matthew Pepe led the scoring with four goals and three assists while juniors Tyler Juhlin and Brad Schuster each scored three goals. Junior Christian Schweiger scored two goals while seniors Jordan Lugo, Elijah Rippey, Aidan Donovan, junior Luke Knezovic and sophomore Joe DelMauro each scored one goal. Junior Adam Angel had eight saves in goal. At the faceoff X, junior Luigi Pantano won 8 of 14 faceoffs, sophomore Teddy Coyle won 4

of 7, and freshman Lucas Angel won 4 of 6.

Following the game, Pepe said, “We came out with high energy today. After two weeks off, we were really excited to play and get back out there. It is now playoff time and we take one game at a time and never look ahead.”

In the current state rankings by the Star-Ledger, the Pirates are ranked No. 1, and in Inside Lacrosse National Top 25, they are ranked No. 17 in the country.

Corrigan Sports Enterprises and Inside Lacrosse are thrilled to announce boys who have been selected to compete in the 18th annual Senior All America Lacrosse Game on July 29 at Johns Hopkins University’s iconic Homewood Field in Baltimore, Md., at 8 p.m. Senior defense Shawn Lyght has been selected to participate in this game.