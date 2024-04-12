Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team begins season in Florida, returns to NJ and defeats Chatham

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team opened its season last week with two matches in Florida before returning to New Jersey to face Chatham. The Pirates went 1-2.

In their opener in Bradenton, Fla., against IMG Academy, the Pirates lost a heartbreaker, 9-8. The Pirates led, 3-1, after the first quarter on goals by seniors Tyler Juhlin and Brad Schuster, and junior Nolan Sabel. In the second quarter, they increased their lead to 4-1 when Sabel scored his second goal of the match.

In the third quarter, IMG made a comeback when it out-scored the Pirates, 4-2, to cut the Pirate lead to 6-5 entering the fourth quarter. IMG tied the score at 6-6 with 10:02 left. Seton Hall took a 7-6 lead on a goal by Schuster with 8:41. IMG scored goals with 4:27 and 3:28 left to take a 8-7 lead. Senior Luke Knezovic tied the score at 8-8 with 1:53 left on an assist by Juhlin. IMG took back the lead, 9-8, with just 6.7 seconds left.

Knezovic finished with three goals, while Schuster and Sabel each scored two goals and Juhlin had one goal. Junior Teddy Coyle won 10 of 20 faceoffs. Senior goalie Adam Angel had 13 saves, while junior goalie Conor Keenan had four saves.

In their second game in the Sunshine state, the Pirates lost to Lake Mary, Fla., 9-6. Schuster and junior Joe DelMauro each had two goals, and Knezovic and Sabel each had one goal. Angel had 10 saves. Sophomore Lucas Angel was 3-of-5 on faceoffs.

On Saturday, April 6, the Pirates traveled to Chatham and defeated the Cougars, 9-6. They were led by Juhlin, who scored three goals, while Knezovic scored two goals and DelMauro, Sabel, Schuster and junior Clark Rich each scored one goal. Sabel had four assists, while senior Christian Schweiger had two assists. Lucas Angel won 15 of 18 faceoffs, while Adam Angel had two saves and Keenan had four saves.

The Pirates will host Westfield on Friday, April 12, at 4:30 p.m.; visit Iona Prep (N.Y.) on Saturday, April 13, at noon; and host New Canaan (Conn.) on Tuesday, April 16, at 4:30 p.m.